CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

