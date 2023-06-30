CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

