CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.