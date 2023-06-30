CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

