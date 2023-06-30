CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

