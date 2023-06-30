CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

