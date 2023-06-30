CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 594 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $319.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

