Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNTA. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

