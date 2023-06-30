Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNTA. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals
In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.