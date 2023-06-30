Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.93

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.93 and traded as low as C$21.46. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$21.99, with a volume of 2,913,399 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.07.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.9337838 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

