CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $45.07 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $45.07 million and $12.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,460.63 or 1.00165721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05685885 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,955,530.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

