CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) Trading Up 7.7%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTC:OTGLF – Free Report) was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

CD Projekt Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

About CD Projekt

(Free Report)

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.