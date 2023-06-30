CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,777,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,769 shares.The stock last traded at $11.19 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,896.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,762.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,762.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 249,804 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $11,141,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,529,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,226,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 360,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

