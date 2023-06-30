Cathay General Bancorp’s (CATY) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.