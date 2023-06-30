Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $244.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.87.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.