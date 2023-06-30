Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up approximately 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

