Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,971 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

