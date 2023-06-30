Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

