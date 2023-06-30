Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTE opened at $23.79 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

