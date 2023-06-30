Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

RPM stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.