Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.30%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

