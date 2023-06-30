Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

