Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

