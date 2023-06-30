Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 341,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,108. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.