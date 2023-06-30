Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $214.67 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $219.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

