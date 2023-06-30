Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOC opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

