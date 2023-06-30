Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $464.17 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.73 billion and $464.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.53 or 0.06146018 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,936,967,442 coins and its circulating supply is 34,945,703,034 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

