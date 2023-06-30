Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.26.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after buying an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

