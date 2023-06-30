Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New $200,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

PPG traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.07. 197,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average of $133.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

