Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,767. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average is $242.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.