Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $5.97 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.85. The stock had a trading volume of 149,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.16 and its 200 day moving average is $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

