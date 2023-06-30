Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

LYB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.87. 154,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,233. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.