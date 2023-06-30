Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 550,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,576. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

