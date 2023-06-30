Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.63. 537,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,323. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.70 and a 200 day moving average of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

