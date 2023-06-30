Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 183 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 479,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

