Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 97 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.54. 691,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,399. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

