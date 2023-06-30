Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $722.85. 478,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,327. The company has a market cap of $285.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $687.48 and a 200-day moving average of $651.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.