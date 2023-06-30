Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 6,242,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,266,549. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

