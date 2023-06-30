Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7,004.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 44,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 157,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,054. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

