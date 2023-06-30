Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,545 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after buying an additional 2,628,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.09. 319,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,624. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.