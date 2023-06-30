Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 518 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $87.65. 3,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $442.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $95.30.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

