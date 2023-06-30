Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after buying an additional 2,526,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

