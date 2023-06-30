Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 35,867 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.21% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,875. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

