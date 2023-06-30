Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 2,871 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,569,000 after acquiring an additional 328,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $42,182,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.15. 323,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,986. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.