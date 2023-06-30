Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 2,660 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 46.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 107,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $5,504,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $5,504,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,046,440 shares of company stock worth $68,443,904. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.53. 688,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,113. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

