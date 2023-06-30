Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4,777.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 186,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,313. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

