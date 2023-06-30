Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,906 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. 167,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.