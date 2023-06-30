Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $18.40 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 702,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,396,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.98. 956,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

