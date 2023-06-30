Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $45.14 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.06% of Southern worth $45,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

