Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $4.73 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Insider Activity

ONEOK Stock Performance

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 382,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,292. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.