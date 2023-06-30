Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $35.93 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,368. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

